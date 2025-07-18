Bank OZK's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Fee Income & NII, Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Bank OZK OZK rose 1.5% in after-market hours on better-than-expected quarterly results. Its second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.58 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Moreover, the bottom line reflected a rise of 3.9% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



Overall, results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income, and lower provisions. Also, higher loans and deposit balances were other positives. However, higher non-interest expenses acted as spoilsports.



Net income available to common shareholders was $178.9 million, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $162.9 million.

OZK’s Revenues and Expenses Rise

Net revenues were $428 million, up 2.7% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417.7 million.



NII was $396.7 million, up 2.3% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $379.1 million.



Net interest margin (NIM), on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis, contracted 32 basis points (bps) year over year to 4.36%. Our estimate for NIM was 4.27%.



Non-interest income was $31.3 million, up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. This rise was driven by an increase in almost all components except overdraft fees and, gains on sales of other assets and net gains on investment securities. Our estimate for non-interest income was $32.2 million.



Non-interest expenses were $153.2 million, up 11.4% from the prior-year quarter’s level. This increase was due to a rise in all components. We expected this metric to be $150.2 million.



Bank OZK’s efficiency ratio was 35.53%, up from 32.67% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a decline in profitability.



As of June 30, 2025, total loans were $33 billion, up 6.1% sequentially. As of the same date, total deposits amounted to $33.5 billion, up 5%.

OZK’s Credit Quality Improves

Net charge-offs to average total loans were 0.10%, down 7 bps year over year. Further, provision for credit losses was $35.2 million, down 28.2%. We projected a provision of $41.6 million.



The ratio of non-performing loans, as a percentage of total loans, decreased 12 bps to 0.18% as of June 30, 2025.

Profitability Ratios Worsen for Bank OZK

At the end of the second quarter, the return on average assets was 1.81%, down from 1.92% in the year-earlier quarter. Return on average common equity was 12.98%, down from 13.98%.

OZK’s Share Repurchase Update

Bank OZK repurchased 1.12 million shares during the quarter for $43.2 million.



Additionally, the bank announced a new repurchase program worth $200 million effective July 1, 2025.

Our Take on Bank OZK

Bank OZK’s decent loan demand, loan diversification efforts, fee income growth and initiatives to grow secondary mortgage banking business alongside relatively higher interest rates are expected to aid revenues. However, elevated operating expenses and a significant exposure to real estate loans are major near-term concerns.

