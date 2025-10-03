Bank OZK's Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Bank OZK's 4.625% A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: OZKAP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1562), with shares changing hands as low as $17.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.48% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, OZKAP was trading at a 28.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.90% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of OZKAP shares, versus OZK:
Below is a dividend history chart for OZKAP, showing historical dividend payments on Bank OZK's 4.625% A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, Bank OZK's 4.625% A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: OZKAP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OZK) are up about 0.7%.
Also see:
Funds Holding PEG
RSO Options Chain
DSWL Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.