Bank OZK's Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Bank OZK's 4.625% A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: OZKAP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1562), with shares changing hands as low as $17.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.48% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, OZKAP was trading at a 28.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.90% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of OZKAP shares, versus OZK:

Below is a dividend history chart for OZKAP, showing historical dividend payments on Bank OZK's 4.625% A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Bank OZK's 4.625% A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: OZKAP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OZK) are up about 0.7%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.