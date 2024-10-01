Bank OZK's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank OZK.

Looking at options history for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $335,356 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $134,200.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $52.5 for Bank OZK, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank OZK's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank OZK's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.5 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Bank OZK 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OZK PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.9 $3.7 $3.85 $45.00 $95.0K 30 322 OZK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.2 $12.9 $13.14 $30.00 $65.7K 150 50 OZK PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.1 $10.4 $10.62 $52.50 $53.1K 246 50 OZK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $11.0 $10.6 $10.61 $52.50 $53.0K 246 100 OZK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.6 $11.2 $11.2 $52.50 $44.8K 246 100

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. It provides a range of banking services which include deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts to loan services like real estate, consumer, commercial and industrial loans. Apart from providing traditional banking products and services it also provides treasury management, trust and wealth management, financial planning, online banking and other related services.

In light of the recent options history for Bank OZK, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Bank OZK Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,123,405, the price of OZK is down -3.07% at $41.67. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

