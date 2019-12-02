Bank OZK Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.50, changing hands as low as $29.46 per share. Bank OZK shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OZK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OZK's low point in its 52 week range is $21.02 per share, with $34.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.50.

