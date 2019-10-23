Bank OZK Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.57, changing hands as high as $30.06 per share. Bank OZK shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OZK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OZK's low point in its 52 week range is $21.02 per share, with $34.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.64.

