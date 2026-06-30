Bank OZK Rewards Shareholders With New $200M Buyback Plan

Bank OZK OZK continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing shareholder value through a balanced capital return strategy. The company has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $200 million, effective from July 1, 2026, through July 1, 2027.



The authorization succeeds the previous $200 million buyback program announced in June 2025, which expires tomorrow. Under that program, the bank repurchased 3.89 million shares for approximately $176.6 million.



Alongside share repurchases, Bank OZK has consistently rewarded shareholders through regular dividend increases. In April 2026, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 2.2%, from 46 cents to 47 cents per share, with the dividend paid out on April 20, to shareholders of record as of April 13.



The latest increase marked the bank’s 20th dividend hike in the past five years, translating into a robust five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 11.44%. Despite this strong growth, the company maintains a conservative dividend payout ratio of 30%, leaving ample room for future increases while supporting business expansion.



Bank OZK’s shareholder-friendly capital allocation is backed by a strong liquidity position and a healthy balance sheet. As of March 31, 2026, the company held $1.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents against $813.9 million in total debt, comprising other borrowings, subordinated notes and subordinated debentures. This sizable liquidity cushion provides significant financial flexibility, allowing the bank to meet funding needs, navigate periods of economic uncertainty and continue returning excess capital to its shareholders.

Bank OZK’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, OZK shares have gained 12.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 21%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Capital Distribution Plans of Other Banks

Following the successful clearance of the 2026 stress test, large banks like JPMorgan JPM and Morgan Stanley MS have announced sizeable new buyback authorizations paired with dividend increases.



JPMorgan announced a plan to raise its quarterly dividend to $1.65 per share from $1.50 and authorized a massive $50 billion share repurchase program, one of the largest in the industry. JPM’s CEO Jamie Dimon emphasized the bank’s preparedness for a wide range of economic scenarios, underscoring its robust capital position and earnings power.



Morgan Stanley announced that it will boost dividend by 15% to $1.15 per share. Also, MS reauthorized a $20 billion share repurchase program, highlighting confidence in its capital generation capabilities.

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Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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