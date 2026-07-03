Bank OZK Rewards Its Shareholders With Dividend Hike of 2.1%

Bank OZK OZK continues to reward shareholders through a disciplined capital return strategy. It announced a quarterly cash dividend of 48 cents per share, up 2.1% from the previous payout of 47 cents. The dividend will be paid out on July 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 13.



Despite announcing the 64th consecutive quarterly dividend increase, Bank OZK shares fell 5.7% yesterday as the hike was largely anticipated and investors booked profits ahead of the bank’s second-quarter earnings release. Broader weakness in regional bank stocks and continued caution surrounding commercial real estate exposure probably weighed on investor sentiment.



Notably, the latest hike follows a 2.2% dividend increase announced in April 2026. Over the past five years, Bank OZK has raised its dividend 20 times, delivering an impressive five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 11.44%. The bank maintains a conservative dividend payout ratio of 30%, leaving ample room to support dividend growth while retaining capital for business expansion.



Beyond dividends, Bank OZK remains focused on enhancing shareholder value through share repurchases. Effective July 1, 2026, the company initiated a new $200-million share buyback authorization that will remain in place through July 1, 2027. The new authorization replaces the prior $200-million repurchase program announced in June 2025. Continued buybacks reduce the outstanding share count and complement dividend payments in boosting long-term shareholder returns.



The bank’s ability to sustain these capital returns is supported by a solid balance sheet and ample liquidity. As of March 31, 2026, Bank OZK held $1.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents, comfortably exceeding its total debt of $813.9 million, which includes other borrowings, subordinated notes and subordinated debentures.

Bank OZK’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, OZK shares have gained 5.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 20.4%.



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Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Capital Distribution Plans of Other Banks

Following the successful clearance of the 2026 stress test, large banks like JPMorgan JPM and Morgan Stanley MS have announced sizeable buyback authorizations, paired with dividend increases.



JPMorgan announced a plan to raise its quarterly dividend to $1.65 per share from $1.50 and authorized a massive $50-billion share repurchase program, one of the largest in the industry. JPM’s CEO Jamie Dimon emphasized the bank’s preparedness for a wide range of economic scenarios, underscoring its robust capital position and earnings power.



Morgan Stanley announced that it would boost its dividend 15% to $1.15 per share. Also, MS reauthorized a $20-billion share repurchase program, highlighting confidence in its capital generation capabilities.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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