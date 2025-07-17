Bank OZK Reports Record Net Income and EPS for Second Quarter 2025

Bank OZK reports record second-quarter net income of $178.9 million, reflecting a 3.1% year-over-year increase.

Bank OZK reported a record net income of $178.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 3.1% increase from the previous year, and a net income of $346.8 million for the first half of 2025, up 0.5% year over year. Diluted earnings per share also reached a record of $1.58 for the second quarter, marking a 3.9% increase from 2024. CEO George Gleason highlighted the bank's strong financial results, including growth in loans, deposits, and net interest income, while emphasizing the team's capacity to navigate challenges and seize opportunities in a dynamic environment. The bank will host a conference call on July 18, 2025, to discuss these results further. Bank OZK, established in 1903, operates over 250 offices in nine states and had total assets of $41.5 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Bank OZK reported record net income available to common stockholders of $178.9 million for Q2 2025, representing a 3.1% increase from the previous year.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached a record $1.58 in Q2 2025, marking a 3.9% increase year-over-year.

The bank demonstrated strong management by achieving excellent growth in loans and deposits while maintaining solid asset quality despite a challenging economic environment.

Despite achieving record net income and EPS, the growth rates compared to the previous year were relatively modest, indicating potential concerns about long-term growth sustainability.



The Bank's reliance on forward-looking statements suggests inherent risks and uncertainties, which may undermine investor confidence.



The need for continuous improvement in performance amid a "dynamic environment" raises concerns about external challenges affecting future results.

What was Bank OZK's net income for Q2 2025?

Bank OZK reported a net income of $178.9 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How much did Bank OZK's earnings per share increase?

Diluted earnings per share increased by 3.9% to $1.58 in Q2 2025.

What are the total assets of Bank OZK as of June 30, 2025?

As of June 30, 2025, Bank OZK had total assets of $41.5 billion.

When will the Bank OZK conference call take place?

The conference call is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. CT on Friday, July 18, 2025.

How can I access Bank OZK's financial reports?

Bank OZK's financial reports are available on the investor relations website at ir.ozk.com.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2025 was a record $178.9 million, a 3.1% increase from $173.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $346.8 million, a 0.5% increase from $345.0 million for the first six months of 2024. Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") for the second quarter of 2025 were a record $1.58, a 3.9% increase from $1.52 for the second quarter of 2024. EPS for the first six months of 2025 were $3.05, a 0.7% increase from $3.03 for the first six months of 2024.





George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “One of our goals for 2025 is to improve on our record 2024 net income and EPS. Our strong results for the first half of the year put us in a great position to achieve that goal. Our talented, entrepreneurial and veteran team is well suited for the very dynamic environment in which we operate today. Our excellent results for the quarter included record net income, record EPS, record net interest income, excellent growth in loans and deposits, and solid asset quality. These results demonstrate our team’s ability to proactively and effectively manage the various challenges of this environment while capitalizing on numerous opportunities.”









MANAGEMENT COMMENTS, FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONFERENCE CALL









In connection with this release, the Bank released its





management comments





on its quarterly results and a





financial supplement





, which are available at the Bank's investor relations





website





.





Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Friday, July 18, 2025. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations





website





, or may participate via telephone by registering using this





online form





. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank’s website for at least 30 days.









GENERAL INFORMATION









Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in over 250 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, New York, California and Mississippi and had $41.5 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2025. For more information, visit ozk.com.





ozk.com





.





The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the





FDIC’s website





and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at





ir.ozk.com





. Use this





online form





to receive automated email notifications for these materials.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









This press release and other communications by the Bank and its management may include certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipates,” “targets,” “expects,” “hopes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “goals,” “believes,” “continue” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Forward-looking statements represent the Bank’s current expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results, revenues, liquidity, net interest income, provision for credit losses, expenses, efficiency ratio, capital measures, strategy, deposits, assets, and future business and economic conditions more generally, and other future matters. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond the Bank’s control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements.

























Investor Contact:









Jay Staley (501) 906-7842









Media Contact:









Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922























