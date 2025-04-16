Bank OZK Reports First Quarter 2025 Net Income of $167.9 Million, Reflecting 2.1% Year-Over-Year Decrease

Bank OZK reports Q1 2025 net income of $167.9 million, a 2.1% decrease from Q1 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Bank OZK reported a net income of $167.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 2.1% decrease compared to $171.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per common share also decreased by 2.6%, from $1.51 to $1.47. Chairman and CEO George Gleason expressed optimism about the bank's performance despite a challenging economic environment, highlighting the management team's proactive approach to navigating uncertainties while pursuing growth opportunities. The bank will hold a conference call for investors on April 17, 2025, and offers supplementary financial information on its investor relations website. As of March 31, 2025, Bank OZK had total assets of $39.2 billion and operates more than 240 branches across nine states.

Potential Positives

Bank OZK reported a solid net income of $167.9 million for Q1 2025, indicating strong financial performance despite a slight decrease compared to the prior year.



The Bank’s Chairman and CEO expressed confidence in the management team’s ability to navigate a complicated economic environment, highlighting proactive management strategies.



With total assets of $39.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, Bank OZK demonstrates stable growth and a strong position in the financial sector.

Potential Negatives

Net income available to common stockholders decreased by 2.1% compared to the same quarter in the previous year, which may reflect challenges in maintaining profitability.

Diluted earnings per common share fell by 2.6% from the first quarter of 2024, indicating a decline in earnings performance over the year.

FAQ

What were Bank OZK's net income results for Q1 2025?

Bank OZK reported net income of $167.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 2.1% decrease from the previous year.

How much did diluted earnings per share change?

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.47 in Q1 2025, down 2.6% from $1.51 in Q1 2024.

When is the conference call for Q1 results?

The conference call to discuss Q1 results will be held on April 17, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

Where can I find the financial supplement and management comments?

The financial supplement and management comments are available on Bank OZK's investor relations website at ir.ozk.com.

How can I access the conference call replay?

A replay of the conference call will be archived on Bank OZK's website for at least 30 days after the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OZK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $OZK stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 was $167.9 million, a 2.1% decrease from $171.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter of 2025 were $1.47, a 2.6% decrease from $1.51 for the first quarter of 2024.





George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report our first quarter 2025 results, which provide a solid start to the year. Our talented, entrepreneurial and veteran management team is well suited for today’s very noisy and complicated economic environment. During the quarter just ended, our team has proactively and effectively managed the various challenges, uncertainties and volatilities of this environment while capitalizing on numerous promising opportunities. We are excited about the future and continue to be laser-focused on improving our performance every day.”









MANAGEMENT COMMENTS, FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONFERENCE CALL









In connection with this release, the Bank released its





management comments





on its quarterly results and a





financial supplement





, which are available at





ir.ozk.com





.





Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations website at this





link





, or may participate via telephone by registering using this





online form





. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank’s website for at least 30 days.









GENERAL INFORMATION









Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in over 240 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, New York, California and Mississippi and had $39.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2025. For more information, visit





ozk.com





.





The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the





FDIC’s website





and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at





ir.ozk.com





. Use this





online form





to receive automated email notifications for these materials.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









This press release and other communications by the Bank and its management may include certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipates,” “targets,” “expects,” “hopes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “goals,” “believes,” “continue” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Forward-looking statements represent the Bank’s current expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results, revenues, liquidity, net interest income, provision for credit losses, expenses, efficiency ratio, capital measures, strategy, deposits, assets, and future business and economic conditions more generally, and other future matters. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond the Bank’s control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements.

















Investor Contact:





Jay Staley (501) 906-7842









Media Contact:





Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.