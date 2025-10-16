Bank OZK Q3 Income Rises, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank OZK (OZK) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $180.53 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $177.15 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Bank OZK earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $180.53 Mln. vs. $177.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $1.55 last year.

Total Interest Income: $695.03 Mln Vs $682.05 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.