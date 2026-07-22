Bank OZK Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Fee Income, Shares Fall

Bank OZK OZK reported second-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. However, the bottom line declined 5.7% year over year from $1.58.

Results benefited from higher non-interest income and deposit balances. Progress in the strategic diversification of the loan portfolio also provided support. However, a higher provision for credit losses, rising expenses, lower net interest income (NII) and weakening credit quality were headwinds. Given the concern, OZK shares lost nearly 1.3% during yesterday's trading session.

Net income available to common shareholders was $163.3 million, down 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $178.9 million. Our estimate for the metric was $158.3 million.

OZK’s Revenues & Expenses Rise

Net revenues were $430.02 million, up 0.5% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $432.02 million.

NII was $392.1 million, down 1.2% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $397.3 million.

The net interest margin (NIM), on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis, contracted 12 basis points year over year to 4.24%. Our estimate for NIM was 4.13%.

Non-interest income was $37.9 million, up 21% from the year-ago quarter. The increase reflected growth in deposit-related fees, loan-related fees and other income. Our estimate for the metric was $32.7 million.

Non-interest expenses were $170.6 million, up 11.4% from the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to higher salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy and equipment costs and other operating expenses. We expected this metric to be $166.4 million.

Bank OZK’s efficiency ratio was 39.16%, up from 35.46% in the year-ago quarter, indicating reduced profitability.

OZK’s Loan Balances Decline & Deposits Rise

As of June 30, 2026, total loans were $32.6 billion, down 1.3% from the prior quarter. Total deposits were $34 billion, reflecting increases of 0.7% sequentially. Our estimates for total loans and deposits were $33.7 billion and $34.7 billion, respectively.

OZK’s Credit Quality Weakens

Net charge-offs to average total loans grew to 0.69% from 0.10% in the year-ago quarter. Provision for credit losses was $45.6 million, rising 29.5% year over year. We projected provisions of $52.3 million.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.92% as of June 30, 2026, up from 0.18% a year ago. The non-performing assets-to-total assets ratio increased to 1.42% from 0.53%.

Profitability Ratios Decline for Bank OZK

At the end of the second quarter, return on average assets was 1.60%, down from 1.81% in the year-earlier quarter. Return on average common equity also declined to 11.14% from 12.98%.

Bank OZK’s Capital Deployment

During the second quarter, the company authorized a new $200 million share repurchase program through July 1, 2027, replacing the previous $200 million authorization announced in June 2025.

Bank OZK also increased its quarterly common stock dividend by 9.3% year over year to 47 cents per share, marking its 64th consecutive quarterly dividend increase.

Our Take on Bank OZK

Bank OZK continues to benefit from strong growth in non-interest income, record deposit balances and ongoing diversification of its loan portfolio, particularly through the expansion of its Corporate & Institutional Banking business. Management also remains optimistic about achieving stronger loan growth over the long term as diversification efforts continue. However, elevated operating expenses, higher provisions, declining NII and deteriorating asset quality remain key headwinds.

Bank OZK Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bank OZK price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bank OZK Quote

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Banks

First Horizon Corporation FHN posted second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of 54 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. This compares favorably with 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

FHN’s results benefited from higher NII and non-interest income, along with a lower provision for credit losses. Higher loan and deposit balances also provided support. However, rising expenses and weaker capital ratios were headwinds.

Citizens Financial Group CFG reported second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.30, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. The metric rose 41% from the year-ago quarter.

CFG’s results benefited from a rise in NII and non-interest income. Growth in loan and deposit balances and an improvement in credit quality were also encouraging. However, a rise in expenses and a weaker capital position were major headwinds.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.