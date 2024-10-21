Bank OZK price target raised to $51 from $48 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Bank OZK (OZK) to $51 from $48 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. In-line Q3 EPS were driven by slowing net interest income trends that were offset by higher fees and good cost controls, the analyst noted. Credit trends “remain noisy,” but were relatively stable as compared to the previous quarter, adds the firm, which remains “optimistic” that lower interest rates will provide a degree of relief for the classified RESG loans.

