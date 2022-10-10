Bank OZK (OZK) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank OZK (OZK) closed at $41.16, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the bank had lost 2.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bank OZK as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bank OZK to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $303.08 million, up 10.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.67% and +7.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank OZK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. Bank OZK is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bank OZK has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.18 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.27.

The Banks - Northeast industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OZK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



