Bank OZK (OZK) Rides on Loan Growth, Higher Costs a Headwind

Bank OZK’s OZK branch consolidation initiatives, along with decent loan demand and higher interest rates, are expected to continue aiding top-line growth. However, operating expenses might remain elevated due to the company’s efforts to improve technology, continued investments in franchises and inflationary pressure, thus hurting profits.



Bank OZK’s revenues witnessed a CAGR of 8.2% over the last four years (2019-2022), mainly driven by steady loan growth and a rise in fee income. The company also has a solid deposit balance. Of the total deposits, 21.7% comprised non-interest-bearing deposits as of Dec 31, 2022. This has aided revenue growth, and the positive trend is expected to continue in the near term.



With the Federal Reserve expected to keep interest rates high in the near term, Bank OZK's net interest margin is anticipated to witness an improvement in the quarters ahead, but the pace might slow down somewhat.



Given a robust capital position, and lower debt equity and dividend payout ratios compared with peers, OZK is expected to sustain its capital deployment activities, thereby continuing to enhance shareholder value. The company has been regularly increasing its quarterly dividend. In January 2023, it hiked its dividend for the 50th consecutive quarter. Bank OZK has a share repurchase plan.



Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have dropped 14.7% compared with a decline of 16% recorded by the industry.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bank OZK has been witnessing a persistent rise in non-interest expenses. Over the last four years (2019-2022), expenses witnessed a CAGR of 4%. The rise was mainly due to an increase in salaries and employee-benefit costs. As the company is expanding into newer areas organically as well as through acquisitions, expenses are expected to continue rising. Also, inflationary pressure will likely weigh on the company’s expense base.



Bank OZK’s substantial exposure to real estate loans is another headwind. Its exposure to these loans was 75.5% of total loans as of Dec 31, 2022. Though the housing and real estate sectors are holding up well amid the current economic slowdown, any deterioration in real estate prices is likely to pose a threat to the company’s financials.

Stocks Worth a Look

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the finance space are S&T Bancorp, Inc. STBA and Fulton Financial Corporation FULT. STBA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and FULT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



S&T Bancorp’s 2023 earnings estimates have been revised 3.3% upward over the past 30 days. STBA’s shares have risen 7.9% over the past six months.



The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s 2023 earnings has remained unchanged over the past month. Over the past six months, FULT’s share price has decreased 12.5%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.