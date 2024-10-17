Bank OZK (OZK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Bank OZK (OZK) reported revenue of $423 million, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.55, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $419.08 million, representing a surprise of +0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank OZK performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 4.6% compared to the 4.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 4.6% compared to the 4.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 33% compared to the 33.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 33% compared to the 33.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Net charge-offs to average total loans : 0.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Total Non-Interest Income : $33.61 million versus $28.67 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $33.61 million versus $28.67 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $392.55 million versus $393.75 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $392.55 million versus $393.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $389.40 million compared to the $389.77 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $389.40 million compared to the $389.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value : $5.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.48 million.

: $5.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.48 million. Gains (losses) on sales of other assets : $1.30 million compared to the $1.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.30 million compared to the $1.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. Loan service, maintenance and other fees : $6.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.35 million.

: $6.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.35 million. Trust income: $2.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.33 million.

Shares of Bank OZK have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.