Bank OZK (OZK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Bank OZK (OZK) reported revenue of $406.02 million, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.51, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $392.29 million, representing a surprise of +3.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bank OZK performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 32.6% versus 33.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 32.6% versus 33.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Net interest margin : 4.7% versus 4.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 4.7% versus 4.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Total Average Interest-Earning Assets : $32.46 billion compared to the $31.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $32.46 billion compared to the $31.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $29.08 million versus $26.87 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $29.08 million versus $26.87 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $379.96 million compared to the $368.26 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $379.96 million compared to the $368.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Interest Income : $376.93 million versus $365.49 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $376.93 million versus $365.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value : $5.51 million versus $5.32 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $5.51 million versus $5.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gains (losses) on sales of other assets : $0.46 million compared to the $1.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.46 million compared to the $1.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. Loan service, maintenance and other fees : $6.34 million versus $4.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $6.34 million versus $4.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Trust income: $2.32 million versus $2.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Bank OZK have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

