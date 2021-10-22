Bank OZK (OZK) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise Y/Y

Bank OZK’s OZK third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.00 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. The bottom line reflects growth of 19% from the year-earlier quarter’s number.



Results were aided by an improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. The company also recorded provision benefits in the quarter, which was a major tailwind.



Net income available to common shareholders was $130.3 million, up 19.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Net revenues were $273.9 million, up 9% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $264.1 million.



Net interest income was $248 million, up 10.4% year over year. Net interest margin, on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis, grew 47 basis points (bps) to 4.16%.



Non-interest income was $29 million, down 2.6% from the year-ago quarter. The company did not record any net gains on investment securities in the reported quarter, which primarily led to the decline in total fee income.



Non-interest expenses were $110.4 million, up 4.5%. The rise was due to an increase in all cost components.



Bank OZK’s efficiency ratio was 40.14%, down from 41.77% in the prior-year quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.



As of Sep 30, 2021, net loans were $18.1 billion, down from $18.9 billion recorded on Dec 31, 2020. As of the same date, total deposits amounted to $20.1 billion, down from $21.5 billion at the end of December 2020.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

The ratio of non-performing loans, as a percentage of total loans, rose 5 bps year over year to 0.20% as of Sep 30, 2021.



However, in the reported quarter, the company recorded a provision benefit of $7.5 million against provision for credit losses of $7.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Net charge-off ratio to average total loans decreased 6 bps year over year to 0.03%.

Profitability Ratios Improve

At the end of the third quarter, return on average assets was 1.98%, up from 1.63% in the year-earlier quarter. Return on average common equity was 11.41%, up from 10.48%.

Our Take

Bank OZK’s solid loan balance, along with its growth initiatives, is expected to continue to support revenues. However, operating expenses are likely to stay elevated on the back of the bank’s efforts to improve technology and investment in franchise, which will likely hurt profits.

Performance of Other Banks

Zions Bancorporation’s ZION third-quarter 2021 net earnings per share of $1.45 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38. The bottom line represents an increase of 43.6% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Hancock Whitney Corporation’s HWC third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29. The bottom line improved 61.1% from the prior-year quarter.



First Horizon National Corporation’s FHN third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 50 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. Results excluded an after-tax impact of 9 cents per share from notable items related to the IBERIABANK Corporation Merger and early retirement of certain trust preferred securities.

