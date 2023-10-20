Bank OZK (OZK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Provisions Rise

Bank OZK’s OZK third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.49 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44. The bottom line reflects a rise of 38% from the year-earlier quarter.



Results were positively impacted by an improvement in net interest income (NII), driven by higher rates and robust loan and deposit balances. However, rising expenses, a decline in non-interest income and an increase in provision for credit losses were concerns.



Net income available to common shareholders was $169.7 million, up 32.3% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $160.6 million.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Net revenues were $393 million, up 21.4% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $384.41 million.



NII was $367.3 million, up 24.7%. Our estimate for the metric was $355.5 million. Better-than-expected loan growth led the company to post higher numbers.



Net interest margin (NIM), on a fully-taxable-equivalent basis, expanded 5 basis points (bps) to 5.05%. Our estimate for NIM was 5.17%. However, substantially higher-than-expected deposit costs led the company to post lower numbers.



Non-interest income was $25.7 million, which decreased 11.7%. The decline was primarily due to lower service charges on deposit accounts, gains on sales of other assets and other fees. We had projected a non-interest income of $23 million.



Non-interest expenses were $129 million, up 11.5%. The rise was due to an increase in all cost components except net occupancy and equipment costs. We had expected this metric to be $131.5 million.



Bank OZK’s efficiency ratio was 32.60%, down from 35.50% in the prior-year quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.



As of Sep 30, 2023, total loans were $25.3 billion, up 7.3% sequentially. As of the same date, total deposits amounted to $25.5 billion, up 6.5%.

Credit Quality Worsens

Net charge-offs to average total loans were 0.15%, up from 0.09% in the prior-year quarter.



In the reported quarter, the company recorded a provision for credit losses of $44 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter. We had projected a provision of $36 million, but better-than-expected loan growth and expectation of economic slowdown led the company to post higher numbers.



The ratio of non-performing loans, as a percentage of total loans, increased 27 bps year over year to 0.40% as of Sep 30, 2023.

Profitability Ratios Improve

At the end of the third quarter, the return on average assets was 2.13%, up from 1.97% in the year-earlier quarter. Return on average common equity was 14.81%, up from 11.85%.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, Bank OZK did not repurchase any shares.

Our Take

Bank OZK’s solid loan balance, branch consolidation efforts and higher rates are expected to continue aiding revenues. However, elevated operating expenses and rising credit costs are major near-term concerns.



Bank OZK Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bank OZK price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bank OZK Quote

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s CBSH third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 96 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. The bottom line, however, decreased 1% from the prior-year quarter.



CBSH’s results benefited from a modest increase in NII driven by solid loan balance and higher interest rates. A rise in non-interest income and lower provisions were the other tailwinds. However, deposit outflows and higher non-interest expenses were the major concerning factors. Despite lower provisions, other asset quality metrics weakened during the quarter.



Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC third-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.12 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02. However, the bottom line reflects a year-over-year decline of 27.7%.



Results were positively impacted by a marginal rise in non-interest income. The loan balance witnessed a slight sequential rise, which was another positive. However, lower NII, higher expenses and significantly higher provisions were major headwinds for HWC.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.