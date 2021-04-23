Bank OZK (OZK) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Bank OZK’s OZK first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents. In the year-earlier quarter, the company recorded earnings per share of 9 cents.



Results were aided by an improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. Moreover, the company recorded provision benefits in the quarter, which was a major positive.



Notably, the reported quarter’s results excluded pretax gains from the sale of South Carolina branches and tax-exempt bank-owned life insurance death benefits. After considering these, net income available to common shareholders was $148.4 million or $1.14 per share, up from $11.9 million or 9 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Net revenues were $266.8 million, up 12.3% year over year. Also, the top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $258.4 million.



Net interest income was $234.6 million, up 11.9% year over year. Net interest margin, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis, declined 10 basis points (bps) to 3.86%.



Non-interest income was $32.1 million, up 16% on a year-over-year basis. The rise was driven primarily by an improvement in gains on sales of other assets.



Non-interest expenses were $106.1 million, up 2.5% year over year. The rise was due to an increase in salaries and employee benefit costs, and net occupancy and equipment costs.



Bank OZK’s efficiency ratio was 39.57%, down from 43.35% in the prior-year quarter. A fall in efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.



As of Mar 31, 2021, net loans were $18.4 billion, down from $18.9 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2020. As of the same date, total deposits amounted to $21.3 billion, down from $21.5 billion.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

The ratio of non-performing loans, as a percentage of total loans, rose 9 bps year over year to 0.25% as of Mar 31, 2021.



However, in the reported quarter, the company recorded a provision benefit of $31.6 million against provision for credit losses of $117.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Annualized net charge-off ratio to average total loans decreased 3 bps year over year to 0.07%.

Profitability Ratios Improve

At the end of the first quarter, return on average assets was 2.23%, up from 0.20% in the year-earlier quarter. Return on average common equity was 13.97%, up from 1.16%.

Our Take

Bank OZK’s steadily improving loan balances along with its growth initiatives are expected to support revenues. However, owing to near-zero interest rates, the company’s margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term.

