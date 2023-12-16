Bank OZK (OZK) Price Target Increased by 5.57% to 48.05

The average one-year price target for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has been revised to 48.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.57% from the prior estimate of 45.52 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 to a high of 65.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.05% from the latest reported closing price of 50.08 / share.

Bank OZK Declares $0.37 Dividend

On October 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 13, 2023 received the payment on October 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $50.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 775 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank OZK. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OZK is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.29% to 116,149K shares. The put/call ratio of OZK is 3.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,247K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,785K shares, representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,708K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,732K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 6.95% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 5,397K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,645K shares, representing an increase of 13.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 28.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,329K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,456K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 7.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,289K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,270K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Bank OZK Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank OZK is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $27.16 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.