Bank OZK (OZK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Bank OZK (OZK) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OZK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.1, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OZK was $40.1, representing a -12.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.83 and a 141.71% increase over the 52 week low of $16.59.

OZK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OZK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25. Zacks Investment Research reports OZK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 45.72%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OZK Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OZK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OZK as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 33.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OZK at 1.88%.

