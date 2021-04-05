Bank OZK (OZK) Announces Dividend Hike: Is It Worth a Look?

Maintaining its dividend hike streak, Bank OZK OZK has raised the regular quarterly cash dividend by 0.9% to 28 cents per share. It will be paid out on Apr 19 to shareholders of record as of Apr 12, 2021.

This marks the 43rd consecutive quarter of a dividend hike by the company. Prior to this, it hiked its dividend by 0.91% to 27.75 cents per share.

Considering last day’s closing price of $40.61, Bank OZK’s dividend yield currently stands at 2.76%. Not only is the yield attractive for income investors but it also represents a steady income stream.

Last week, Federal Reserve announced that restrictions imposed on capital distributions to shareholders by major banks such as like JPMorgan JPM, Bank of America BAC and Citigroup C will be lifted after Jun 30, following the completion of this year’s stress test. This along with improving economic conditions makes banks attractive to investors.

However, let’s see whether it is worth considering Bank OZK stock based on the dividend income. Deeper research into the bank’s financial performance and fundamentals will help understand the risks and rewards.

Given its strong balance sheet position, the bank is expected to continue expanding through acquisitions. With the help of its expansion strategy, Bank OZK has been able to grow deposit balances considerably in the past few years. Additionally, the company has grown substantially through the de novo branching strategy.

Bank OZK has a solid liquidity position. As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had total debt worth $1.10 billion, up marginally from the third-quarter end. On the same date, its cash and cash equivalents were $2.39 billion. Moreover, the company’s times-interest-earned ratio of 19.5X in fourth-quarter 2020 reflects improvement sequentially. Thus, a robust liquidity position and decent earnings strength are likely to help the company sustain capital-deployment activities.

Bank OZK witnessed earnings growth of 0.6% over the last three-five years. Moreover, in 2021, its earnings are projected to grow 45.6%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days, reflecting that analysts are optimistic regarding its earnings growth potential.

The stock has gained 78.9% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 73%.

Currently, Bank OZK carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.