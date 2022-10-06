Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) jumps 5.6% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. Just take a look at Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), which is up 63%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 28% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 0.9% , including dividends .

Since the stock has added US$267m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Bank OZK achieved compound earnings per share growth of 13% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 18% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:OZK Earnings Per Share Growth October 6th 2022

This free interactive report on Bank OZK's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Bank OZK's TSR for the last 3 years was 82%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Bank OZK has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 0.9% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. However, that falls short of the 1.4% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. If you would like to research Bank OZK in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Of course Bank OZK may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

