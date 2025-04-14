BANK OZK Earnings Preview: Recent $OZK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BANK OZK ($OZK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $407,232,333 and earnings of $1.43 per share.

BANK OZK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of BANK OZK stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BANK OZK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OZK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/18/2024

BANK OZK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OZK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OZK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Olney from Stephens set a target price of $51.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $63.0 on 10/18/2024

