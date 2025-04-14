BANK OZK Earnings Preview: Recent $OZK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BANK OZK ($OZK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $407,232,333 and earnings of $1.43 per share.
BANK OZK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of BANK OZK stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,230,164 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,779,202
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 1,149,880 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,204,156
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 686,775 shares (+30.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,582,090
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 604,577 shares (-54.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,921,813
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 509,123 shares (+103.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,671,247
- STATE STREET CORP added 383,832 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,092,038
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 379,461 shares (-90.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,897,398
BANK OZK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OZK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/18/2024
BANK OZK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OZK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OZK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matt Olney from Stephens set a target price of $51.0 on 10/21/2024
- Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $63.0 on 10/18/2024
