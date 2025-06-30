Bank OZK to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Earnings on July 17, 2025

Bank OZK will release Q2 2025 earnings on July 17, followed by a conference call on July 18.

Bank OZK plans to report its second quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on July 17, 2025, with management comments released alongside the earnings press release. A conference call for questions will take place on July 18, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. CT, accessible via a live webcast or telephone registration. The bank, established in 1903 and operating over 250 offices across nine states, had total assets of $39.2 billion as of March 31, 2025. For more information, stakeholders can visit the bank's investor relations website.

FAQ

When will Bank OZK report its second quarter 2025 earnings?

Bank OZK will report its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 17, 2025, after market closes.

How can I access theearnings conference call

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on the Bank's investor relations website or by phone after registration.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on July 18, 2025.

Where can I find Bank OZK's financial reports?

Financial reports will be available on Bank OZK's investor relations website, including the earnings press release and financial supplement.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

A replay of the conference call will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.

$OZK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $OZK stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the "Bank") (Nasdaq: OZK) expects to report its second quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Management's comments on the second quarter of 2025 will be released simultaneously with the earnings press release and financial supplement which will be available on the Bank's investor relations



website



.





Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Friday, July 18, 2025. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank's investor relations



website



, or may participate via telephone by registering using



this online form



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.













GENERAL INFORMATION









Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in over 250 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, New York, California and Mississippi and had $39.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2025. For more information, visit



ozk.com



.













































Investor Relations Contact:





Jay Staley (501) 906-7842













































Media Contact:





Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922











































