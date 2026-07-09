Bank OZK About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (OZK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/13/26, Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 7/20/26. As a percentage of OZK's recent stock price of $49.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Bank OZK to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when OZK shares open for trading on 7/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OZK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.87% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OZK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OZK's low point in its 52 week range is $42.37 per share, with $53.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.73.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, OZK makes up 3.07% of the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (Symbol: HDGE) which is trading up by about 0.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding OZK).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to OZK, which trades under the symbol OZKAP — more info ».

In Thursday trading, Bank OZK shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further OZK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.