Bank on BITQ for Crypto-Inspired Equity Bets

A new study by crypto exchange operator Gemini indicates almost 20 million American adults will start investing in cryptocurrency over the next year and that number of investors in digital assets could double over that time.

The 2021 “State of U.S. Crypto Report” features an array of encouraging data points regarding demographic, gender and knowledge bases, confirming more investors are “crypto curious” and looking to make the leap to actual participants in the asset class.

Owing to lack of education on digital assets and often alarming headlines regarding dramatic declines by some crypto, it's reasonable to expect some investors will want seek crypto entry in more familiar fashion, such as via equities. Some new exchange traded funds answer that bell, including the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ).

BITQ, which debuted on Wednesday, tracks the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators 30 Index.

That index “is divided into two tiers: a pure-play tier composed of companies that are primarily focused on the crypto market, and a supporting tier composed of large-cap companies with diversified business interests that include at least one significant public business line focused on the crypto market,” according to Moorgate Benchmarks, calculation agent for BITQ's index.

BITQ: Relevant Right Off the Bat

With 2021 shaping up to be another brisk year of exchange traded fund launches, it's worth remembering that timing is often important in determining the fates of some rookie ETFs.

For a couple of reasons, BITQ's timing looks impeccable. First, as the Gemini study and a slew of other data points confirm, investor enthusiasm for crypto is palpable and growing. However, U.S. regulators still haven't a approved a Bitcoin-backed ETF and prospects of that happening this year appear dim.

Second – and perhaps this softens the blow of there not being a US-listed Bitcoin ETF – the landscape of publicly traded companies with somewhat intimate correlations and exposure to crypto is rapidly expanding. What was once a sparsely populated universe is now sizable enough for BITQ to have 30 holdings. Add to that, the new ETF can rapidly add initial public offerings (IPO) to its roster if those stocks are relevant to the BITQ investment objective. That's a feature many passive funds lack.

Although its lineup of 30 holdings is concentrated, which is to be expected for funds in this category, BITQ's reach into the crypto ecosystem is deep and diverse.

“The Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index was designed by experts to capture the full breadth of the crypto-equity ecosystem. At least eighty percent (80%) of the index is focused on pure-plays, while up to 20% is invested in diversified companies with big plans for crypto, like PayPal and Square,” according to Bitwise Asset Managment.

Bright Outlook for BITQ

BITQ, which is the first US-listed ETF to sport “crypto” in its name, should a find a receptive audience as it's potentially applicable to a broad set of investors.

Data confirm assets continue pouring into thematic funds and some of that capital is coming by way advisors whose clients want growthier, tactical concepts in their portfolios.

Likewise, BITQ there's intense crypto interest among retail traders. However, some may have been burned by dubious, low-priced coins while many can't establish sizable positions in four- and five-figure assets such as Ether and Bitcoin. BITQ could be the go-to alternative for that crowd.

The new ETF charges 0.85% per year, or $85 on a $10,000 investment.

