Bank of Zhengzhou Issues Green Bonds

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. has successfully issued RMB 2 billion worth of ‘2024 Green Financial Bonds’ in the national interbank bond market as part of its commitment to financing environmentally friendly projects. These three-year fixed-rate bonds feature a coupon rate of 2.25% and will channel the proceeds into green initiatives outlined in the ‘Green Bond Supported Project Catalogue (2021 Edition)’. This move aligns with the bank’s strategy and the regulatory framework to support sustainable development.

