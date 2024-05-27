News & Insights

Stocks

Bank of Zhengzhou Issues Green Bonds

May 27, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6196) has released an update.

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. has successfully issued RMB 2 billion worth of ‘2024 Green Financial Bonds’ in the national interbank bond market as part of its commitment to financing environmentally friendly projects. These three-year fixed-rate bonds feature a coupon rate of 2.25% and will channel the proceeds into green initiatives outlined in the ‘Green Bond Supported Project Catalogue (2021 Edition)’. This move aligns with the bank’s strategy and the regulatory framework to support sustainable development.

For further insights into HK:6196 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.