Bank of Zhengzhou Announces 2023 AGM

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6196) has released an update.

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 27, 2024, where they will review and potentially pass several resolutions including approval of financial statements, profit distribution proposals, and reappointment of auditors. Key points on the agenda also encompass the approval of the Board of Directors and Supervisors’ reports, and a special report on related party transactions, which is significant for stakeholders monitoring the bank’s governance and financial health.

For further insights into HK:6196 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.