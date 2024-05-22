Bank of Tianjin Strengthens Capital with Bond Issue

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1578) has released an update.

Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. has successfully issued RMB 10.0 billion in Tier-Two Capital Bonds in the National Inter-bank Bond Market, with the issuance process completed on May 22, 2024. These ten-year fixed-rate bonds, carrying a coupon rate of 2.75%, will bolster the bank’s Tier-Two capital as per regulatory guidelines. The bank retains a conditional right to redeem the bonds at the end of the fifth year.

