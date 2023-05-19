Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPHLF) Declares $1.68 Dividend

Bank of the Philippine Islands said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $1.68 per share ($3.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of the Philippine Islands. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPHLF is 0.25%, a decrease of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 186,732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,066K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,822K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPHLF by 4.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,610K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,698K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPHLF by 1.72% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 16,985K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,047K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPHLF by 7.84% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,272K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,925K shares, representing a decrease of 59.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPHLF by 8.53% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 9,556K shares. No change in the last quarter.

