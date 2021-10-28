Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.07

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BOTJ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.07 per share on 10th of December. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.8%.

Bank of the James Financial Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Bank of the James Financial Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 13.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Bank of the James Financial Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqCM:BOTJ Historic Dividend October 28th 2021

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from US$0.18 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.28. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.4% over that duration. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Bank of the James Financial Group to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Bank of the James Financial Group has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. Bank of the James Financial Group definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Bank of the James Financial Group's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Bank of the James Financial Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

