Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.07

The board of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.07 per share on the 18th of March. The dividend yield is 1.8% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Bank of the James Financial Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Bank of the James Financial Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 13.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 16%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqCM:BOTJ Historic Dividend January 29th 2022

Bank of the James Financial Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Bank of the James Financial Group has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from US$0.18 to US$0.28. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.5% over that duration. Bank of the James Financial Group has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Bank of the James Financial Group has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Bank of the James Financial Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Bank of the James Financial Group's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bank of the James Financial Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

