Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.07 Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Bank of the James Financial Group's shares on or after the 3rd of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 18th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.07 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.28 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bank of the James Financial Group has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of $18.3563. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Bank of the James Financial Group has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:BOTJ Historic Dividend May 29th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Bank of the James Financial Group, with earnings per share up 4.6% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past seven years, Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend at approximately 4.9% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Bank of the James Financial Group worth buying for its dividend? Bank of the James Financial Group has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Bank of the James Financial Group more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Bank of the James Financial Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Bank of the James Financial Group you should be aware of.

