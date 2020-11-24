Dividends
BOTJ

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BOTJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BOTJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.17, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOTJ was $12.17, representing a -24.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.15 and a 52.13% increase over the 52 week low of $8.

BOTJ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BOTJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BOTJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BOTJ

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular