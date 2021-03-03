Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BOTJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BOTJ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOTJ was $14.77, representing a -2.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.20 and a 84.63% increase over the 52 week low of $8.

BOTJ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BOTJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BOTJ Dividend History page.

