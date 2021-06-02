Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BOTJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BOTJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.74, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOTJ was $18.74, representing a -3.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.36 and a 105.91% increase over the 52 week low of $9.10.

BOTJ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BOTJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34.

