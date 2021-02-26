Bank of Thailand plans debut 6-month THOR-linked FRN

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (IFR) - The Bank of Thailand plans to auction Bt30bn (US$989.9m) of six-month floating-rate notes in March based on the new Thai Overnight Repurchase Rate (THOR) reference rate.

This is the first government bond to use the new benchmark rate that was introduced in April 2020 to eventually replace the Thai baht interest rate fixing (THBFIX), which is based on Libor, the global reference rate due to be phased out gradually from the end of this year.

The BOT is scheduled to effectively replace THBFIX with THOR from January 1 2022.

“This marks an important milestone in promoting the use of THOR as a new reference rate in derivatives and cash products, as well as increasing the choice of interest rate hedging instruments in the financial market,” said Vachira Aroomdee, BOT’s assistant governor for the financial market operations group.

The government bond auction, which will open on March 25 to institutional investors, will be the first in a series of regular THOR-linked issuances. More maturities will be added as demand becomes stronger.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)

