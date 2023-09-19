Bank of Spain lowers growth outlook for 2024, 2025; ups inflation forecast

Recasts with longer-term outlook, add details

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain on Tuesday lowered the country's economic growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025 due to the impact of rising energy costs that also led it to raise its inflation estimates for this year and next.

Higher inflation forecasts highlight the difficulties of the euro zone's efforts to combat rising consumer prices after the European Central Bank raised its key interest rate to a record high of 4% last week and hinted at a pause.

In the short term, the central bank expects the energy component to be the main driver of higher prices while food inflation is likely to slow down in the coming quarters.

Core inflation that excludes volatile food and energy prices should slow down from late 2023 onwards as higher borrowing costs weigh on demand, it said, putting core inflation at 4.1% this year and 2.3% in 2024.

The central bank kept unchanged its economic outlook for 2023 at 2.3%.

For the third quarter alone, it predicted a slight slowdown to 0.3% from the preceding three months, when the economy expanded 0.4%, due to an expected decline in companies' turnover and deceleration of jobs creation in parts of the labour market, such as in the construction sector.

For 2024, it revised its growth forecast to 1.8% from 2.2% due to higher energy prices and a deterioration of the external economic environment. It also lowered the forecast for 2025 to 2% from 2.1%.

