Bank of Spain lifts growth outlook for 2024, still a slowdown

Credit: REUTERS/Ana Beltran

March 12, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain on Tuesday upped its 2024 economic growth outlook, expecting a more moderate slowdown from 2023 thanks to a positive carry-over effect from a strong fourth quarter and the diminishing negative impact of monetary policy tightening.

In its quarterly outlook update, the central bank put this year's growth at 1.9%, slightly above the 1.6% expected previously and more in line with the government forecast of 2%.

Last year, Spain's economy expanded 2.5%.

In the first quarter, the central bank expected quarterly growth to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% the preceding three months due to lower private consumption.

It also maintained its 2025 and 2026 growth forecast unchanged at 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively, as productivity remains notably weak.

Spain's EU-harmonised consumer inflation should ease to 2.7% this year from 3.4% in 2023 as the bank expected a gradual moderation in the pace of food price rises and core inflation, and then further diminish to 1.9% and 1.7% in the following two years.

It forecast the unemployment rate will continue declining to 11.6% in 2024 and on to 11.3% by 2026, from 2023's 12.1%.

The central bank expects the budget deficit to drop to 3.5% this year from 3.8% in 2023 and stay at that level in the coming two years.

For Spain to meet the EU deficit recommendation of 3% in 2024, additional spending adjustment or revenue increases may be necessary, it said.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Jesús Aguado; editing by Andrei Khalip)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; +918 35 68 34;))

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
