Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.17

The board of Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of October, with investors receiving $0.17 per share. This means the annual payment is 4.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Bank of South Carolina's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Bank of South Carolina has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Bank of South Carolina's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 60%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 2.9% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 62% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NasdaqCM:BKSC Historic Dividend September 25th 2022

Bank of South Carolina Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.364, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 2.9% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Bank of South Carolina is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Bank of South Carolina Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Bank of South Carolina might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bank of South Carolina that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Bank of South Carolina not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

