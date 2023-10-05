Bank Of South Carolina (BKSC) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Bank Of South Carolina said on September 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023 will receive the payment on October 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.93%, the lowest has been 2.98%, and the highest has been 6.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 4.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Of South Carolina. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKSC is 0.00%, a decrease of 13.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 41K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKSC by 14.24% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 39K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 23.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKSC by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 38K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKSC by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Bank Of South Carolina Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ('The Bank'). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered bank with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.