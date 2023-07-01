Bank Of South Carolina (BKSC) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Bank Of South Carolina said on June 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.83%, the lowest has been 2.98%, and the highest has been 5.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=165).

The current dividend yield is 2.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Of South Carolina. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKSC is 0.00%, a decrease of 58.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 387K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 41K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKSC by 65.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 38K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 30K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 51.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKSC by 81.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of South Carolina Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ('The Bank'). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered bank with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987.

