News & Insights

Bank of Singapore appoints Jacky Ang as global COO

August 23, 2023 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Adds background, details on Ang in paragraphs 3, 4 and 5

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Singapore, one of Asia's largest private banks, said on Wednesday former Credit Suisse executive Jacky Angwas appointed as its global chief operating officer.

Ang, who is succeeding Sonjoy Phukan, will take chargeon Sept. 13, the lender said.

Ang, with an industry experience of more than two decades, will support Chief Executive Officer Jason Moo in the bank's strategic steering while overseeing the execution of its key initiatives.

The veteran banker will also spearhead the lender's transformation efforts and have oversight of the governance and operations, the company added.

Earlier this year, Bank of Singapore appointed Moo as its CEO amid growing competition in Asia's private banking industry.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.