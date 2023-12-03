Bank of Singapore appoints ex-Credit Suisse banker as Greater China private banking head

By Yantoultra Ngui

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - One of Asia's largest private banks, Bank of Singapore, has appointed Rickie Chan, formerly of wealth manager Credit Suisse, as its Greater China head of private banking, Hong Kong branch, effective Feb. 15 next year, the bank said on Monday.

Part of Singapore's second-biggest listed lender OCBC OCBC.SI, the bank also said Teresa Lee, current head of Greater China, Hong Kong branch, will take on a new role as vice-chair of Greater China, also effective Feb. 15.

"These strategic appointments are part of the bank's continuous efforts to bolster our bench strength to entrench our leadership in Hong Kong," Jason Moo, Bank of Singapore Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

The appointments come at a time of growing competition in Asia's private banking industry as global wealth management firms battle to expand their share in a fast-growing market.

Chan was most recently the chief executive of Credit Suisse's Hong Kong branch and the head of global wealth management, Greater China, according to the statement.

He has over 26 years of experience in private banking, wealth management and capital markets, the statement added.

Bank of Singapore had total assets under management of $116 billion by Sept. 30, according to its website.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.