Bank of Russia Considers Issuing Digital Ruble, Starts Public Consultations

Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
The Bank of Russia Ã¢ÂÂ the central bank of Russia Ã¢ÂÂ said itÃ¢ÂÂs exploring the possibilities of issuing the central bank digital currency (CBDC) Ã¢ÂÂ the digital ruble.

  • In an advisory report, the Russian central bank said it doesnÃ¢ÂÂt see the digital ruble as a replacement for cash or non-cash rubles, but as a supplement.
  • The central bank, saying it hasnÃ¢ÂÂt yet decided to issue a CBDC, will hold a public consultation period on the matter, saying it considers it vital to discuss key aspects, advantages, possible risks, stages and timing of the project Ã¢ÂÂwith the financial sector, the expert community, as well as with all stakeholders.Ã¢ÂÂ

Read also: Putin Signs Russian Crypto Bill Into Law

