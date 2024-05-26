Bank of Queensland Reports Solid Half-Year Earnings

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ) has announced half-year results ending 29 February 2024, with cash earnings of $172 million and statutory earnings of $151 million. The bank has maintained a strong capital position, reflected by a robust common equity tier 1 ratio and liquidity coverage, while also declaring a 17 cent dividend per share. Despite a challenging mortgage market and external economic pressures, BOQ is focusing on strategic initiatives to strengthen, simplify, digitize, and optimize operations for future growth.

