Bank of Queensland Reports Solid Half-Year Earnings

May 26, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ) has announced half-year results ending 29 February 2024, with cash earnings of $172 million and statutory earnings of $151 million. The bank has maintained a strong capital position, reflected by a robust common equity tier 1 ratio and liquidity coverage, while also declaring a 17 cent dividend per share. Despite a challenging mortgage market and external economic pressures, BOQ is focusing on strategic initiatives to strengthen, simplify, digitize, and optimize operations for future growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

