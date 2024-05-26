Bank of Queensland Expands ASX Offerings

Bank of Queensland Limited (AU:BOQ) has released an update.

Bank of Queensland Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 1,784,723 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be issued on May 27, 2024. This move is expected to attract the attention of investors as the bank expands its financial instruments on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

