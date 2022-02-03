Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.25

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will increase its dividend on the 28th of February to US$0.25. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.5%.

Bank of Princeton's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, prior to this announcement, Bank of Princeton's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 8.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 25%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NasdaqGS:BPRN Historic Dividend February 3rd 2022

Bank of Princeton Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2019, the first annual payment was US$0.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 103% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Bank of Princeton has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.6% per annum. Bank of Princeton definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Bank of Princeton (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

