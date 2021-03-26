Bank of Portugal sticks to 3.9% growth forecast despite lockdown

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, March 26 (Reuters) - Portugal's central bank maintained on Friday an economic growth forecast of 3.9% for this year, despite much of the tourism-dependent country having been locked down since mid-January, and said it expected a sharp increase in exports.

In its quarterly economic bulletin, the Bank also said the economy, which last year tanked 7.6% in its worst slump since 1936, should grow 5.2% in 2022 and 2.4% in 2023.

The government's official forecast for this year's growth is 5.4%, but it has said it will likely cut that due to the strong local impact of the coronavirus pandemic's third wave, with lockdown measures only gradually being lifted.

The central bank expects exports to grow 13.7% this year, well above its previous 9.2% forecast released in December.

It predicted "a favourable dynamic of external demand for goods and a gradual recovery of tourism and related services", that should begin to gain momentum from mid-2021.

"Activity should recover robustly with the progressive lifting of lockdown measures" in Portugal and other EU countries, vaccinations gaining pace and EU recovery funds due to arrive, the bank said, warning though that "uncertainty remains high".

It expects industrial activity to recover faster than the tourism sector.

Private consumption is expected to grow 2.0% in 2021 and gross fixed capital formation, which measures investment, to increase 3.6% this year.

The unemployment rate, which had fallen steadily under the Socialist government up until 2019 and only rose slightly to 6.8% in 2019, should rise to 7.7% this year, less than the bank's previous forecast of 8.8%.

